ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.040-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-$1.09 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research lowered their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.
In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
