Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,257,100 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 1,369,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.
Adriatic Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.
About Adriatic Metals
