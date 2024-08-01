Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,257,100 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 1,369,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

