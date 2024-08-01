ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. ADT also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.78 on Thursday. ADT has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

