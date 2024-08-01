ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. ADT also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.
ADT Price Performance
NYSE ADT opened at $7.78 on Thursday. ADT has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.
ADT Company Profile
