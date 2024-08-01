Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) vs. Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Head-To-Head Review

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -30.71% 11.65% 5.93% Advantage Energy 15.40% 5.16% 3.48%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 1.15 -$176.01 million ($2.78) -3.88 Advantage Energy $400.81 million 2.91 $75.26 million $0.42 16.63

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Advantage Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Advantage Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vermilion Energy and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Advantage Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.02%. Advantage Energy has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 96.84%. Given Vermilion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Advantage Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.