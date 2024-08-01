AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Update

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,002.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.67%.

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

