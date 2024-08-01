Aemetis (AMTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,679. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTX. StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $180,014.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

