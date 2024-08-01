Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q3 guidance to $4.68-4.91 EPS.
Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.14. 72,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,833. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $187.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.34.
Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Affiliated Managers Group
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Affiliated Managers Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.