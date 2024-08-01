Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q3 guidance to $4.68-4.91 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.14. 72,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,833. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $187.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

