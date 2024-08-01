AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO updated its FY24 guidance to approx $8.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.000 EPS.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,688. AGCO has a 52 week low of $92.75 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

