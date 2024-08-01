agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Up 6.1%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 328,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,117,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in agilon health by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,934,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in agilon health by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in agilon health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,986 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter worth about $1,593,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

