Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.330-3.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of APD opened at $263.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.96 and its 200 day moving average is $249.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.29.

View Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.