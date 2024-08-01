Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44), Zacks reports. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded down $9.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.62. 97,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,974. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group has a one year low of $157.74 and a one year high of $231.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

