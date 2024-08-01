Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Announces Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,712,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,959. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $214.99.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.10.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

