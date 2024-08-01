Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 12,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE:AA traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.44. 2,477,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,170. Alcoa has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alcoa

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,423 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $72,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Alcoa by 29.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Alcoa by 202.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 997,912 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alcoa by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,478,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,393 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.