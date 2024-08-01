Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 325,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 516,478 shares.The stock last traded at $9.66 and had previously closed at $8.85.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $994.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 125.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,663,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 487,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

