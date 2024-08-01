Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.54

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.54 and last traded at C$13.32, with a volume of 153161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

