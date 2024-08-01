Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Up 10.6% in July

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the June 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,120. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Allegion by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,832 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 113,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Allegion by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

