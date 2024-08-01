Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Issues Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $593.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 155,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $26.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

