AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at TD Cowen

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 1.6 %

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $4,192,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 129,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

