Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.25 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s previous close.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.58.

TSE AP.UN traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$16.29. 501,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,139. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.33. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

