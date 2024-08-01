Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.78.

Several research analysts have commented on AP.UN shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$21.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$16.55 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

