Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Alphatec updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alphatec Stock Down 34.3 %

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.64. 15,639,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. Alphatec has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $928.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.