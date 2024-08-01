América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get América Móvil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on América Móvil

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AMX opened at $16.71 on Friday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.