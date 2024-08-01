American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2429 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDSI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.