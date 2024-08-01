American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.53-5.73 EPS.
American Electric Power Trading Up 3.2 %
American Electric Power stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.24. 4,539,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.
American Electric Power Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.46.
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
