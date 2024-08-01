American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 3.3% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after buying an additional 335,338 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $2,460,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.04. 2,167,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,542. The stock has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $256.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.75 and a 200 day moving average of $225.33.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,844 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,735. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

