American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 473,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of American Resources

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AREC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 32,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 978.72% and a negative net margin of 179.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of American Resources in a research note on Friday, May 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

