American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2024 guidance at –0.010 EPS.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 million. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Superconductor Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $24.16 on Thursday. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $893.92 million, a PE ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.
AMSC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
