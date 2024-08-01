American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52), Yahoo Finance reports. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.480-10.720 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.48-$10.72 EPS.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $220.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,126. The stock has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.69. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $223.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.38.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

