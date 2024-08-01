Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.420-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-0.56 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.14.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,615. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,250. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.