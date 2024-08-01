Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-0.56 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.14.

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,551,750. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

