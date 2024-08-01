AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Up 4.3%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.14 and last traded at $67.13. 35,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 775,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,617,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,481,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,820,000 after buying an additional 396,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.