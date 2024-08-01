Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 826,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMPX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 684,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.72. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,467,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,229,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

AMPX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

