Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 488.67% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 7.7 %
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 675.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 700,812 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 836,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anavex Life Sciences
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Procter & Gamble Stock Drops Despite Earnings Beat – What to Know
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Financial Sector Shines as Key Players Continue to Beat Earnings
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Russell 2000 Index Bull Run: This ETF is Poised for Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.