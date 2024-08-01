Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 488.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 675.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 700,812 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 836,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.