Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,215. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

