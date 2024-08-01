Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 2,130 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,202,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,311. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

