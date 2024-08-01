Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $6,604,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 117.3% during the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 1,874,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,956 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 441,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 320,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 62,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,989,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861,209. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 879,375 shares of company stock worth $571,502,245. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

