Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,753,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,408,000 after acquiring an additional 307,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $367.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

