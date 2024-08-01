Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $899,000 Investment in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Red Violet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Red Violet in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Violet in the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the 1st quarter worth $5,376,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Red Violet Price Performance

Shares of Red Violet stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. 32,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. Red Violet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $353.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.49.

About Red Violet

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Red Violet had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.