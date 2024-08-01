Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
