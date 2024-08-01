Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,635,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,754,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.