Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 16,389 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $61.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

