Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 70,050 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,050 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4,150.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 50.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. 36,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $276.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

