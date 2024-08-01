Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Center Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $9,000,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Markets Trading UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock traded up $17.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,761,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,730. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

