Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPX. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,567,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 927.4% in the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,394. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $75.74 and a 12-month high of $107.42. The company has a market capitalization of $731.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.