ANDY Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $113.58 Million (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One ANDY token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ANDY has a market capitalization of $113.58 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ANDY has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY launched on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

ANDY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00010578 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,713,613.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

