Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC lessened its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245,000 shares during the quarter. Annexon accounts for about 1.1% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 1.54% of Annexon worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth $72,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Annexon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,703,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 641,549 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $15,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Annexon by 10,482.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,196. The company has a market cap of $563.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

