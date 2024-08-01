ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.2 %

ANSS traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.83. The stock had a trading volume of 516,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.