Anyswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $50.64 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $50.64 million and $128.38 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00004206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.76540697 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $41.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

