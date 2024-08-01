APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.
APA Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of APA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.08. 9,326,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,438. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. APA has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00.
APA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.
APA Company Profile
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
