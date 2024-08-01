Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.10)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $149-153 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.36 million. Appian also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.610–0.520 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Appian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Appian Stock Down 2.0 %

APPN opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 150,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,805,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,748,782.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,805,847 shares in the company, valued at $294,748,782.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,381,568 shares of company stock worth $46,783,802 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

