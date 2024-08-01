Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.36. The stock had a trading volume of 62,073,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,284,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.81. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.