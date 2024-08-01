Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.36. The stock had a trading volume of 62,073,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,284,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.81. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.97.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.